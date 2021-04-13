Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sells 4,892,388 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,312,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,191,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $801.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
