Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sells 4,953,906 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 20,312,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,191,566. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

