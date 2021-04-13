Insider Selling: SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Insider Sells 62,582 Shares of Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $977,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 312,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $311.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

