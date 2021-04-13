Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 186,308 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $2,008,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market cap of $848.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

