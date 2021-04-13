Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 186,308 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $2,008,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market cap of $848.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $13.12.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
