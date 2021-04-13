Insider Selling: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.78, for a total value of C$8,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,492,000.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Charles Pellerin bought 800 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Charles Pellerin purchased 7,100 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,900.90.

Shares of TSE:TVK traded up C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.94. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.82.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.7795354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

