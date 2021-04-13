Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Sells 11,825 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. 916,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,684. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 79.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the third quarter worth about $11,357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the third quarter worth about $16,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The AZEK by 416.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 88,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 19,573.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 69,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

