Insider Selling: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells 2,946 Shares of Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).

The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,876.50 ($24.52). The stock had a trading volume of 257,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,235. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -32.29. The Weir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 773.40 ($10.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,850.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,783.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,429.17 ($18.67).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.