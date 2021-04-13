Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells 43,098 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 43,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,979,922.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,473,437.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Dan Bodner sold 11,975 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $549,772.25.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 1,562,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

