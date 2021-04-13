Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Christopher Thomas Hill sold 28,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total value of C$390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,000.
CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90.
About Victoria Gold
