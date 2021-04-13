Insider Selling: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 506,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,993. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

