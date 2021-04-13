Insights Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,159.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $56,159.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 57.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00056838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.85 or 0.00624207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032004 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,633,495 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

