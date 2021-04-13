Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $25,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,327,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after purchasing an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 44,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $217.54 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

