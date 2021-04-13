Insula (ISLA) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Insula has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Insula has a market cap of $894,443.85 and $14,775.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068935 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003504 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 949,782 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

