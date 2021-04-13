Insured Finance Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $1.07 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.92 or 0.00681110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.44 or 0.99558757 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.15 or 0.00866392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,149,185 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.