Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.57% of Integer worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,690,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after purchasing an additional 120,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Integer by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 148,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 101,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

