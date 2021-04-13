Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated BioPharma stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Integrated BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 94.28% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

