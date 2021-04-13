Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Founders Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 4.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,057,430. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

