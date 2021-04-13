Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.