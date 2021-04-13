Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 368,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,057,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

