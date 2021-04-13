Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,507.85

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 51.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 50.3% against the dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $18,507.85 and $43.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00053217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00084140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00628397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

ITT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

