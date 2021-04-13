Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.24. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 3,083 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

