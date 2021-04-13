Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.03

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.03 and traded as low as C$17.92. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$17.92, with a volume of 1,678,102 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.40.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

