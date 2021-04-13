Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $175,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,189,345 shares of company stock valued at $86,882,158. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

