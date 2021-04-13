Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 17,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,107,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $692.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

