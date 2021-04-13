Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,402 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,696,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

