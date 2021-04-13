InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,690.23

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,690.23 ($61.28) and traded as high as GBX 5,200 ($67.94). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,124 ($66.95), with a volume of 387,758 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,046.15 ($52.86).

The stock has a market cap of £9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,064.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,690.23.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

