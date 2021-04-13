Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to $50.00 at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.09% from the stock’s current price.

IFSPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Interfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of Interfor stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Interfor has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

