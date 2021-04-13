International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.42

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.97. International Baler shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 7,647 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. International Baler had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

