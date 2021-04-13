International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.