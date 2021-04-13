International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

NYSE IBM opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

