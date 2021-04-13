International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.09

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.09 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 214.45 ($2.80). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 206.35 ($2.70), with a volume of 21,069,262 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.09. The company has a market cap of £10.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

