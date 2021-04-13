Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Up 401.0% in March

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 401.0% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $344.08 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

ITPOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

