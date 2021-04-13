Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 292.6% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 251,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,017. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.