Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $753.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $779.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $734.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $750.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

