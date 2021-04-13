Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $779.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $488.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $734.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.18.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

