Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

