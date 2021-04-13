Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

IVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $2,841,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

