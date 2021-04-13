Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 524,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.