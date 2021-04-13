Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VCV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 87,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

