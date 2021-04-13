Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BMV:DBC)

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (BMV:DBC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 12,878 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 650% compared to the average daily volume of 1,717 call options.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 52-week low of $246.70 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

