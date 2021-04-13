Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

