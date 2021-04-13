Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 509.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

PIZ opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

