Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

