Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PXI opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

