Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.95. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $96.33.

