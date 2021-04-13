Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 395.7% in March

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 395.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of PIO opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
