Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,948,035. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

