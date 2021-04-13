Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $339.77

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $339.77 and last traded at $339.66, with a volume of 571349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.60 and its 200 day moving average is $312.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

