Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $339.77

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $339.77 and last traded at $339.66, with a volume of 571349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.67.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.60 and its 200 day moving average is $312.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
