Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.5% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $338.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $198.75 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

