Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.57. The company had a trading volume of 718,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,948,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.